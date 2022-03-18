TAWAS CITY – While exercise, proper nutrition and mental health are important at every age, women’s health clinicians at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital have shared some high-priority items and preventive measures women should keep in mind as they age (by decade).
The checklist includes:
Women in their 20s
• Get first Pap smear at age 21
• Get annual exam and discuss family health history with your doctor
• Discuss with your doctor when clinical breast exams should begin
• Get blood pressure tested and discuss cholesterol screening with your doctor
Women in their 30s
• Start co-testing for cervical cancer (Pap smear plus HPV test)
• Begin or continue clinical breast exams
Women in their 40s
• Get first mammogram and then get them every 1 or 2 years
• Get screened for diabetes
• Check blood pressure/cholesterol
• Discuss peri-menopause with your doctor
Women in their 50s
• Continue getting mammograms every 1 or 2 years
• Colorectal Screening. Get tested. You may need to be screened earlier if you have a family history of colorectal cancer.
• Discuss menopause with your doctor
Women in their 60s
• Schedule and complete your ‘Initial Preventive Physical Examination’ (a.k.a. the “Welcome to Medicare Preventive Visit”) which is free if eligible through Medicare
• Schedule and complete your ‘Annual Wellness Visit’ which is free if eligible through Medicare – an important benefit that includes a variety of preventive screenings and a thorough review of medications
• Get screened for osteoporosis (recommended at age 65)
“Preventive health screenings should be a normal part of life,” says Jordan Quilico, internal medicine physician at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic. “When these assessments are taken early and a baseline is established, a patient can work with their physician to follow the appropriate plan of action.”
