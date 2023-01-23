TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls basketball team welcomed in Bay City Central on Friday. The Lady Braves were playing shorthanded without two key players, but were still able to make a game of it for awhile, before fading in the final two frames in what turned into a 52-24 setback.
“We started out great and were only down by six at half,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “I thought the girls played with a lot of energy and intensity that first half even though we were massively out rebounded 21-to-seven and were without one of our leaders Kori Schaaf and good defenders in Autumn Edwards. Brooke Binder had some nice hook finishes in the lane and Catie played with good poise as well to keep the game tight.”
Binder was able to connect on five points in the opening session, and Tawas trailed just 13-9 after the first quarter. A second quarter three by Push kept them in the game at the half, down just 19-13.
The Braves had Push net another four points in the third quarter, but Central pulled away to lead 37-20 entering the fourth and it finished off Tawas from there.
“The second half, we came out flat and seemed a little confused and just could not recover once we fell behind and gave them 18 points that third quarter,” Edwards said. “I felt Kenna Seyfried had her best game with a nice put back the second half and contributing four points. Defensively we are fighting and making good strides. It is just small offensive decisions or mistakes that are still costing us unnecessary buckets. I love these ladies though and the improvements they are making. We’re not quitters and are ready to go fight again.”
Push was able to lead the Braves with eight points, Binder poured in six points, Seyfried and Reese Cadorette added four points apiece and Alex Felske added two.
Tawas (2-8 overall) played at Pinconning on Monday and returns home on Tuesday to take on Midland Calvary Baptist.