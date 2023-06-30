TAWAS CITY – In a narrowly-divided vote, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education voted against approval of Superintendent John Klinger’s recommendation to appoint Janice Tiffany as assistant principal at Tawas Area Middle School.
The 3-4 vote took place at a special meeting of the Board held on June 26. The position was opened when Klinger transferred Doug Livingston, the current middle school assistant principal, to replace Tawas Area High School (TAHS) Assistant Principal Stacey Mochty, who had recently retired.
The dissenting trustees expressed disagreement with the process which Klinger employed to fill the position. School Board President Shannon Klenow said that she “would rather not move” Livingston into the high school post because he had spent only six months in his current position and was still working toward his administrative certifications.
Klenow later acknowledged that Klinger had the right to make the decision to appoint Livingston as an administrative transfer and did not challenge that move.
Klenow went on to say that she did not feel that Tiffany “was prepared for a middle school vice principal position,” and while she was proud to have Tiffany as an employee of the District, Klenow was “not ready to agree with that move.”
Trustee Tracee Behnke-Lentz commented that she completely agreed with the appointment of Livingston to the TAHS post, but had “a problem not with Mrs. Tiffany, but with the way that that was filled.” Behnke-Lentz said she believed that, with the middle school position being vacated by Livingston’s transfer, “it should be re-posted so that other people that possibly are on staff that didn’t want a high school position, yet they are qualified for the middle school position…should have the opportunity to move.”
She noted that the District has “always supported people moving up, especially those that are in-house,” and suggested re-posting the position “for the sake of being transparent and giving everyone a fair shot.” Behnke-Lentz added that her decision had nothing to do with Tiffany and encouraged Tiffany to re-apply for the job.
Trustees voting against the motion to appoint Tiffany as middle school assistant principal were Klenow, Behnke-Lentz, Amy Jenkins, and Ami Edmonds, while Jennifer Bruning, Michael Butzin, and Julie Ulman supported the measure.
In order to expedite the matter and install the new middle school assistant principal in time to prepare for the upcoming school year, an internal posting will be issued, which is expected to produce a candidate recommendation within two weeks.
In other matters before the Board:
• Victoria Fisher was hired as the Payroll/Benefits Coordinator for the District. Klinger said that Fisher has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has several years of experience as an accountant and payroll administrator at Gracik and Gracik, P. C.
• The Board voted unanimously to renew the long-term substitute contract with Kristina Warner.
• Olivia Moyer was hired as an educational assistant at Clara Bolen Elementary School.
• Stephanie Loew was approved to be the freshman volleyball coach.
• Lindsay Miller was hired as a teacher at Clara Bolen Elementary School on the condition that she completes her elementary education certification. Klinger said that if she could not complete the certification by August, Miller would be placed under a long-term substitute contract and would transfer to a TAFT contract upon full certification. Miller has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Northwood University.
• Cory del Rio was hired as third grade teacher at Clara Bolen Elementary School.
• The Board unanimously approved a resolution to amend the District’s 2022-2023 budgets.