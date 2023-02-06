TAWAS CITY – With a wrestling meet taking place in the new gym, the Tawas Area girls basketball team served as hosts to Midland Calvary Baptist Academy in the alumni gym on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Lady Braves fell into a big hole early on and eventually fell 60-32.
“This was a rough game for us, not sure if it was just being in the alumni gym or what but we came out playing so flat the first half,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “Our focus was off and we were throwing the ball away unforced, left and right. We had 24 turnovers the first half alone. I have never seen them play like that. At halftime we had a pretty intense conversation and the girls responded well and came out playing much better. The hustle and effort came back up and they looked more like themselves.”
Calvary Baptist led 8-4 after the first quarter and 30-10 at the half. Tawas did get a pair of field-goals by Catie Push and a three by Reese Cadorette in the third, but they were still well behind entering the fourth, 42-17.
“We were down 24 at half and the lead increased to over 30 at one point but then we went on a run late in the third and brought it down to 18,” Edwards said. “We couldn’t quite get it below that but we definitely started to turn it up some. The first half they out scored us by 24 and the second half only by six. It should have been a very competitive game for us if we would have played the first half like we did the second.”
Push finished with a career high 15 points, Cadorette hit two threes in the game and netted eight points, Kori Schaaf had five points and Autumn Edwards and Ellary Warner had two points apiece.
“(Push’s 15 points) was nice to see,” Edwards said. “Reese’s confidence in the three continues to grow as she put in a couple in the second half as well. We desperately need the outside shooting, so I’ll take every three that we can get.”
Tawas (3-9 overall) hosted Alpena on Monday, played at Saginaw Valley Lutheran on Tuesday, is at Midland Calvary Baptist on Friday and plays in Beaverton on Tuesday.