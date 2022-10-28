MIO – The Huron-Manistee National Forest is closing the Camp 10 Pier on the AuSable River due to numerous structural deficiencies. While the west pier is closed, the boat launch and the pier located on the east side of the river are open for use and maintained and operated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Located in Big Creek Township, Oscoda County on the AuSable River, the pier is located west of Mio adjacent to the Camp 10 Road Bridge. The pier has been a long-time favorite fishing spot for anglers.
“The risk to public safety outweighs the popularity of the fishing spot and warranted immediate action,” stated Mio Ranger Greyling Brandt.
According to Brandt, the current structure has been impacted by environmental wear. This has caused the structure to shift and settle unevenly leaving the structure unsupported in areas. “It’s just not safe to use,” he said.
The Michigan DNR pier on the east side of the river, south of the Camp 10 Road, is still open and available to visitors for fishing. Please check with the Michigan DNR for fees and regulations.
The pier will remain closed indefinitely while the Forest Service evaluates the structure’s future.