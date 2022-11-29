OSCODA—Downtown Oscoda is the place to be on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Santa has a busy afternoon planned. From 4-5:30 he will be attending the cookie decorating and crafts at the Oscoda Methodist Church. Children 12 and under are welcome to attend. The church mission team is sponsoring the crafts and cookie decorating. The Oscoda Lions Club is sponsoring Santa and providing gift bags.
From 4:30-6 p.m. music will fill the air as the Sweet Adelines sing Christmas Carols starting at the Oscoda Methodist Church and working their way through downtown.
The Northern Lights Parade will begin at 6 p.m. with floats lining up at 5 p.m. at Furtaw Field. Oscoda Rotary Club member Mary Reitler is in charge of keeping everyone organized and inline. Sunrise Realty, located near the start of the parade, will be serving hot chocolate to parade participants.
Of course, Santa will be spreading cheer as he rides in the parade down US-23 through downtown to Mill Street.
To add to the festive mood, the Chamber will be distributing 1,000 red and green glow necklaces during the parade.
The Sirens will be serving chili and popcorn at the fire station starting at 5 p.m. The Rotary Club will be serving cider and donuts, also at the fire hall. The world’s greatest chili dogs will be for sale at the fire barn raising funds for the K-2nd grade basketball camp sponsored by the Lions Club.
The Oscoda Area Visitors and Convention Bureau will be serving hot chocolate and candy canes. The township hall will serve as a warming station and restrooms will be open from 4:30-7 p.m.
To the Moon & Back will be open during the parade, serving hot chocolate and giving a 10% discount on all purchases. Cathy’s Hallmark will also be open and will be offering holiday specials.
The Edelweiss will be serving a menu of drinks including adult hot chocolate and coffee drinks available during and after the parade. Tait’s Bill of Fare will be helping warm up adult parade goers with a drink they call the Snuggler.
During and after the parade, 5:30-8:30, the Artisan Hall will be serving hot chocolate as harpist Susie Manning plays and guests browse and shop at the Arts and Crafts Fair on the upper level of the Hall.
At 7 p.m., a Christmas themed family movie will be shown at the Lake Theater. Thanks to a $500 sponsorship from P&L Development the movie is free of charge.
Trophies, and bragging rights, are given out to float builders for “Best in Glow," “Most Creative” and “Best Overall." Judging will take place during the parade with trophies delivered the Monday after the parade.
Although there is no entry fee, pre-registration for floats is required prior to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Twenty local churches, businesses and nonprofit organizations will have floats in the parade.
Four sponsorship levels were available this year including the North Star, Santa, Rudolph and Santa’s Elf. Current sponsors of the parade include Cooper Standard, Gerry Funk (Veteran and VFW), Gilberts Drug Store, Goyette Mechanical, The Irish Pub, Kalitta Air, Lighthouse Realty, Little Caesars, P & L Development, Real Estate One Northeast, Rotary Club of Oscoda and Sunrise Realty.
Celebrating its 17th year, the Northern Lights Parade is sponsored by the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce. To volunteer, register a float or purchase a raffle ticket, contact Brenoel at 989-739-7322 or director@oscodachamber.com.