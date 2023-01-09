TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area hockey team lost a high scoring game at Walled Lake Northern on Saturday. The Braves were ahead early in the third period in the contest at Lakeland Arena, but gave up four late goals to fall 9-5.
Walled Lake led 3-2 after the first period and 4-3 entering the third. The Braves scored the first two goals of the third, with Taylor Williams tying the game on assists by Kyle Indreica and Gage Maxfield. Indreica also scored a go-ahead goal with 12:16 to play, unassisted.
Walled Lake tied the game less than 30 seconds later though to knot the game at 5-5, and it found the net four more times before the game was over.
Indreica finished with two goals and three assists, Cody Primm had two goals and one assist and Williams netted one goal. Gage Maxfield also had three assists and Zack Miller assisted with two.
Adam Billinghurst was in goal and made 32 saves.
On Wednesday, Tawas played at the Bay Area Thunder, falling 4-2.
The game, held at the Bay County Civic Arena, was tied 2-2 after the first period, but the Braves were unable to score from there.
Maxfield had both goals for Tawas, one was unassisted while the other had Williams and Primm earn assists.
Ethan Wood was in goal and made 33 saves.
On Dec. 31, Tawas skated against Lenawee United at Yost Ice Arena, losing a close one, 4-3.
In the first period, Maxfield scored on an assist by Primm, as it was 1-1 after one.
Lenawee scored three goals in the second to lead 4-1 entering the third. Tawas had two third period goals by Maxfield, but they were unable to finish off the rally. Indreica assisted on both third period goals and Devin Grathoff had one assist.
Wood was in net, making 45 saves.
On Dec. 30, Tawas took on Springfield, Ohio at Arrington Ice Arena in Adrian. The Braves had a convincing 9-0 win, needing just two periods to get the job done.
Keagan Bender had two goals and one assist, Peyton Freeman had two goals and with one goal each was Grathoff, Indreica, Primm, Oliver McKeon and Williams. Braden Bolen had three assists and earning one assist each was Cooper Gorman, Jake Hazen, Charlie Schnettler, Joel Ulman, Henry Brummeler, Zack Miller and Sean Bernard.
Tawas (4-8-1 overall) returns to action Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 with games in Gladwin against Bishop Foley United and Grand Blanc.