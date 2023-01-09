AuGRES – Entering Friday’s North Star League Little Dipper opener at Fairview, the AuGres girls basketball team was on a three game losing streak. The Lady Wolverines said goodbye to that skid in a big way however, dominating the host Lady Eagles to the tune of a comfortable 44-10 victory.
“Emily Freehling and Ally Stange both did a good job scoring baskets in their own ways, but it was really great team defense and movement on offense that helped us pull away after a slow start,” head coach Tom Fox said.
Freehling scored seven of the team’s eight first quarter points, as they led 8-3 after one. In the second, Stange hit the nets for six points and Shea Menard was able to put in another five points, as AuGres pulled to a 23-4 lead by the half.
The third quarter saw Freehling and Stange put in four points apiece, as the Wolverines led 33-8 entering the fourth.
Stange finished with 14 points, Freehling had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Menard finished with seven, Analeis Ming had five points, six assists and four steals, Adelaide Bauer scored all four of her points in the final quarter and Elizabeth Beardsley added one point. Lillie Maser also tracked down eight rebounds.
On Tuesday, Jan. 3 AuGres lost a road non-league game at Saginaw Arts and Science Academy, 58-33.
The Lady Dragons were able to hold a 13-3 lead after the first quarter and led 36-20 and 49-29 after the second and third quarter breaks.
For the Wolverines, Menard led the way with nine points, Ming put in eight, Stange was good for seven, Freehling scored six and Maser was able to contribute with three. Ming also had seven rebounds and eight steals, Freehling had seven boards and Stange added three rebounds and four steals.
AuGres (3-4 overall, 1-0 NSL Little Dipper) played at Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday, hosts Hillman on Friday and heads to Hale on Tuesday.