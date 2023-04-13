OSCODA – Indigo Blessings, LLC, a new wellness focused shop, recently moved to 5123 N. US-23 Unit 3. The storefront is the former home of Amanda Bergeron's photography studio.
When Bergeron decided to move out of the space she told Kristen Nance and her husband Dan about its availability. After looking for a space in Oscoda last fall and not finding one, Nance had moved to a space above the Brew Krew in East Tawas. Living on Cedar Lake and having two children, made the commute to East Tawas a challenge so the location along US-23 was a perfect solution.
Indigo Blessings sells a wide range of items, many of which Kristen makes herself. The small shop is filled with jewelry, T-shirts, books, candles and sage.
An adjoining room provides a space for Reiki and Bioresonance sessions, a popular treatment in Asian and European countries that has only recently made its way to the United States.
Kristen is a doctor of Metaphysical Science and Herbalism, Dan is a Shaman and Reiki Master. Other services Kristen and Dan offer include hair analysis, spiritual readings, energy healing, counseling and sessions on manifesting your future, spirit guides and spiritual business mentorship.
According to their brochure, Indigo Blessings offers a holistic approach to mental, physical and spiritual health. Kristen is also trained in functional nutrition.
The shop is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In-person and virtual appointments can be made by calling 989-310-6997. The shop also has an online presence at IndigoBlessings.com.