LANSING – Following a long holiday weekend means many people will be enjoying one of the fastest-growing recreation activities in Michigan – off-road vehicle riding.
If you’ll be on a quad, side-by-side, dirt bike or other type of ORV, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants everyone to Ride Right to ensure you ride again.
Speed, drugs and alcohol, and reckless operation are leading causes of ORV accidents.
“Conservation officers are seeing an increase in alcohol and marijuana use, particularly on side-by-sides,” said the DNR’s Cpl. Mike Hearn. “Alcohol and marijuana laws are the same for ORVs as they are for street vehicles – there’s zero tolerance.”
If you are the first rider (acting as leader) of an ORV group, you can help prevent reckless operation by leading at a safe speed for all rider abilities, conditions and equipment. Also be cautious of dust clouds, especially during dry weather conditions such as those Michigan is now experiencing. Dust clouds can impair your ability to see nearby riders, trees and other objects, making it challenging to determine a safe stopping distance.
Keep these important ORV safety tips in mind:
• Ride at a safe speed based on your abilities and the machine’s capabilities.
• Know the trail conditions.
• Ride sober; open alcohol is not allowed on side-by-sides or any other ORV.
• Ride on the right side of the trail.
• Wear a helmet and other appropriate safety gear, such as eye protection, gloves, footwear and chest protectors.
• Ride with your lights on to increase your visibility to others.
• Always supervise ORV operators who are under the age of 16 (it’s the law).
• Complete an approved ORV safety course.
• Refer to manufacturer guidelines for passenger limits.
• Stay on the trail and watch where you park. A hot muffler or engine can ignite dry leaves or grass, so keep machines and trailer chains away from potential fire fuel.
Read more about ORV safety at Michigan.gov/RideRight. For more on where to ride and ORV laws in Michigan, go to Michigan.gov/ORVInfo.