LANSING – Cold weather has arrived in Michigan, and with it cold and flu season. To help prevent the spread of illness, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is sharing some simple habits to stay healthy.
Harmful viruses, bacteria, and other microbes can be found almost everywhere. Lurking around on shopping cart handles, lingering on light switches, phone cases and more. Handwashing is always a good first line of defense, but there are always some germs hitching a ride on clothing or skin. That’s why disinfectants and household cleaners are used as an additional precaution against spreading illnesses.
Disinfectants are considered pesticides by law and are regulated by MDARD and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). All disinfectants must be registered by MDARD and EPA. When a virus is listed on a disinfectant label, it means the product has been tested and proven effective on that virus or similar viruses. It also means the product label contains instructions for safe, effective use.
“A disinfectant label carries the force of law,” said Mike Philip, Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Director. “Before using a disinfectant, confirm the surface being treated is listed on the product label. Also, ensure the disinfectant remains visibly wet on the treated surface for the required amount of time as listed on the label. The product may have to be reapplied if it dries before the time is up.”
More helpful tips for safe, effective disinfecting:
• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that are touched often. It may be necessary to use more than one wipe to keep the surface wet for the stated length of contact time.
• Do routine cleaning and disinfecting
• Use products safely. Follow “Directions for Use” on the product label.
• Handle waste properly and wash your hands after using a disinfectant, including surface wipes
• Keep all people and pets away during application until the product is dry and no odor is present.
For additional information about safe disinfectant use, visit npic.orst.edu/videos/aapcc-chat.html.