OSCODA — At their regular Nov. 14 meeting the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to purchase a new pumper/rescue truck from Halt Fire in Wixom at a cost of $852,525. Motion by Bill Palmer, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
According to Rich Rudowski, a firefighter who attended the meeting to answer any questions, the truck is replacing a truck that has been in service for the past 22 years. The purchase agreement in the board packet included 116 pages of detail listing all of the features of the truck and warranties. Rudowski said the department tried to cut all the frills and keep all of the safety equipment.
Rudowski said the truck will free up space at the fire house because the one truck will replace two trucks that are currently being used. The other two trucks will be sold. Although the township voted to pay for the truck up front, it will take three years for the truck to be built and delivered to the township.
Superintendent Tammy Kline reported that AuSable Township would be paying their share of the truck, 23.5% or a total of $200,343. Kline said that AuSable Township said that they could pay their portion up front. The trustees asked Kline to follow up with AuSable Township. Kline said she would call Superintendent Eric Strayer.
The purchase agreement with Halt Fire needs to be signed by Nov. 28 and paid by Dec. 28. According to the information provided by Halt Fire, the township is saving approximately $48,000 by paying the full cost for the truck up front.
During public comment Kelly Brown asked why a ladder truck wasn’t being purchased and if the new truck would be able to reach someone on the roof of the new Holiday Inn Express that is being built near the Oscoda Beach Park.