GAYLORD – Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $1.6 million to modernize traffic signals and upgrade sidewalk ramps at six locations in northern Michigan.
Those six locations include US-23 at Ripley Boulevard and US-23 at Werth Road in Alpena; M-119 at Pleasantview Road east of Harbor Springs; US-23 at Newman Street in East Tawas; M-33 at Main Street in Rose City; and M-55 at Reserve Road west of Prudenville.
The overall project is expected to start Monday, July 18, with an estimated end date of Friday, Oct. 14. Drivers should expect lane shifts and shoulder closures. Sidewalk ramps will be closed as they are removed and replaced. The project includes new traffic signals and equipment and upgraded sidewalk ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 20 jobs, according to MDOT.