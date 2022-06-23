EAST LANSING – Whether you’re a 4-H member, a virtual learner, a homeschooler or just looking for some quick and fun activities to take your interests to the next level, 4-H at Home has something for everyone – and no 4-H membership required.
Interested persons can download more than 100 free, fun, educational activities and learning experiences for youth from pre-K through grade 12 to do at home. New activities are added regularly.
Activities include gardening and plant science, health and nutrition, arts and crafts, animal care and veterinary science, astronomy, archaeology, computers, coding, cooking, and much more. According to 4-H officials, there’s enough to keep youth learning and having fun all summer.
For more information visit https://4-h.org/about/4-h-at-home/.