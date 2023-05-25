TAWAS CITY – In a culmination of a year’s worth of lessons and hard work, local students had an opportunity to exhibit their culinary prowess during an inaugural occasion at the Iosco Regional Educational Services Agency (Iosco RESA) Tech Center.
Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management students took part in the first-ever mock food truck war on May 17, hosted on the grounds of the Iosco RESA building in Tawas City.
Chef Kimberlie Foskett, who runs the culinary program at the center, shared that the students had to create a business plan for a quick service restaurant. So they opted for what’s on trend right now, by focusing their efforts on food trucks.
Breaking up into groups of four to five, there were 23 culinary arts classmates who worked on this business plan.
With high school students from the Oscoda, Tawas, Whittemore-Prescott and Hale area schools districts, Foskett noted that five different "trucks" were featured at the recent event.
Utilizing tented booths as their mock vehicles, the participants also designed large, colorful cutouts that showed the names of their restaurants, along with other images. Mimicking the look of an actual food truck, they served up their creations from the windows they incorporated into the displays, as well.
Foskett said that the trucks included "Smoothology," with a menu of five different smoothies and pastries; "The Walking Taco," which offered beverages and three different taco salads; and "The Dawg House," whose chefs provided chips, a beverage and two different kinds of hot dogs – the all-American and a coney – which were served as either a regular size or a ¼-pound dog.
Also including chips and a beverage with the meals they sold, were the students behind "The Burger Square" food truck, where diners could choose between the American, mushroom and swiss or Cajun-style burger options.
For the patrons who made a stop at "The Mac Daddy," they could also get a beverage, while deciding between two different pasta dishes. One featured Alfredo cheese sauce and the other included cheddar cheese sauce, with attendees being able to choose five toppings for their meal, as well.
Foskett said that the winning truck was "Smoothology," with "The Mac Daddy" coming in close second, at just $11 shy of the first place team’s total.
She explained that the point of the assignment was to practice what it takes to formulate a business plan via such steps as creating a business idea, researching equipment and the related expenses, creating a menu and costing, developing standard operating procedures, learning about one’s target market, determining the staff positions needed and honing their teamwork skills to make it all happen.
"So these trucks and menus will change every year along with the students enrolled in the Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management program," Foskett stated, referencing the plans to make this an annual activity.
"It was enjoyable to watch these students grow from the beginning stages of the plan and not knowing the steps and procedures involved with putting together a business, to then watching them succeed in the plan they had built," she also expressed. "They had a great time and truly enjoyed the competition of the different trucks. They were all great sports about it."
Each of the students will receive a certificate award to add to their portfolios, as well, for having created a successful food truck business plan.
Foskett adds that the first place finisher of the friendly contest essentially earned just bragging rights – which is still going on in class, she quipped in amusement.
In subsequent years, though, she said that she would like to possibly add prizes for the food truck war participants.
"This is an event we are looking forward to continuing next year and are hoping to be able to maybe take some of them on the road to nearby areas or businesses to work as well," she continued. "We have had a lot of fun with this event and the students were so excited to see what a great turn out they had."
Foskett expressed her appreciation for everyone who came out to show their support. She said that there has been a tremendous response from attendees throughout the community, who have already been asking such questions as, "When is the next one?" and "Can you bring them out to our area or business?"
Social media posts highlighting the activity, have also been met with an abundance of favorable feedback.
In one example, "Just look at those incredible booths her mini chefs created!" wrote fellow Iosco RESA instructor Kelly Frank, in a post which included a photo from the event.
"And let me tell you, the food was delicious!" Frank also remarked. "Chef Kim gives her students futures, professional skills, and opportunity."
With the positive reaction to the initial run, Foskett says that there will be greater promotion of the mock food truck war, ahead of the 2024 occasion and other future renditions.