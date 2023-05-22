TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area softball team continued to see solid teams on Saturday. The Lady Braves were at the Ogemaw Heights Invitational, where they lost to Cheboygan 7-6 and fell to Gladwin 16-1.
Against Cheboygan, the Braves led 6-5 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Lady Chiefs plated two runs in the final frame to steal the win.
Nora Kassuba took the loss, going five innings and giving up seven runs, three earned on eight hits, four strikeouts and three walks.
On offense, Lindsay Chatt had a double, two singles and one RBI, Ellary Warner had two hits and two RBI, Khloe Barringer had two hits and one RBI and Elise Klinger had one hit.
Against Gladwin, the pitching struggled to get the Lady Flying G’s out. The offense was highlighted by Chatt getting a single and an RBI and Kori Schaaf was also able to get a base hit. E. Klinger also reached on a walk.
Tawas hosted Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday, heads to John Glenn today (Wednesday) plays at home with Alcona on Thursday and plays Grayling in a Division 3 regional semifinal game in Houghton Lake on Friday June 2.