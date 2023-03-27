OSCODA – A press release regarding a missing person was issued by the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) on Sunday; however, by the following morning, they advised that the individual had been located safe.
It was stated in the initial press release on March 26 that the OTPD was investigating the report of a missing person – David Allen-Howard Comstock, 38 – who had last been seen at an address in Oscoda, at approximately 7 p.m. on March 17.
Along with listing the phone numbers to call if anyone knew of his whereabouts, the police gave a description and provided photos Comstock, as well as the vehicle he was driving at the time he was last seen.
According to the updated press release from the OTPD on March 27, Comstock has since been located, is currently with family and is accounted for.