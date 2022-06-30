EAST TAWAS – Chronic Pain PATH is a six-week, self-management online workshop designed for people living with chronic pain offered by Michigan State University (MSU) Extension.
Participants will learn tools to help them work with health care providers; manage symptoms such as pain, fatigue, difficult emotions, sleep problems, and depression; make healthy lifestyle changes; and set and accomplish goals. Past participants have reported the PATH helped them to share with others who understand, know they are not alone, have their voices heard, and take ownership of their condition. Family members, friends, and caregivers are also encouraged to attend the course.
The Chronic Pain PATH is free class held via Zoom. Class meets on Tuesdays, July 12, 19, and 26, and Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23, from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
Learn more and register at https://www.canr.msu.edu/events/online-chronic-pain-path-series-1.