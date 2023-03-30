OSCODA – Oscoda engineer Rick Freeman provided project updates at the March 27 regular meeting.
According to Freeman, the contractor working on clearing the path for the Iosco Exploration Trail section from Oscoda High School to Old Orchard Park, is ahead of schedule. As previously reported, the clearing of trees and stump removal needed to be completed by April 15 prior to the nesting season for bats. Now the clock starts ticking to meet the April 30 deadline for excavation to not interfere with nesting season for the rattlesnakes. Building the new trail will start after April 30.
The water main projects are on hold due to the weather but the needed meter pits and accessories have been purchased and ordered. Meters and meter pits should be in for the first 150 hookups by end of April or the first of May. Residents will receive a notice to schedule their hookups. The C2R2 fund will cover the cost of the hookups.
Elmer's will be out to start putting in the water main on Ridge Road.
Freeman is waiting on a response regarding the cost of odor control in the Wurtsmith District and whether or not it can be included in the 2023 budget.
Information about what connection options there are for water for the Holiday Inn Express have been taken to the developer. Freeman is waiting to hear back on what their plans are.
Freeman also gave an update on a number of grant projects. The township is still waiting to hear about a $3 million grant from Senator Gary Peters. Freeman said he can't get ahold of anyone in Peter's office after being told informally in October last year that the award had passed in the budget. Freeman noted that it was important because requests for Congressional Spending Appropriations are currently available. Supervisor Bill Palmer asked what the grant proposal was for.
"We were very open ended on our request, it was infrastructure both water and sewer, it was parks, quality of life issues park related, it was all that," Freeman responded.
"Everybody call your senator, request our money," Palmer told those in attendance.
The township is also waiting to receive feedback from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) about the SPARK grant that was not funded. A second round of funding should be announced soon.
The township is working on a grant application for improvements to Ken Ratliff Park and the Warrior Pavilion to the DNR.
Freeman is working with Superintendent Tammy Kline to schedule a meeting for an update on the township facilities project. An update to the Planning Commission is planned for the summer. As previously reported, the Planning Commission has expressed frustration with how long the project has taken and the lack of communication.
Palmer, who has been serving on the Planning Commission, brought up to Freeman that it has been over a year and described the Planning Commission as "a little restless and feeling a little left behind."
"It makes it look like the Planning Commission isn't doing what they were charged to do. But we haven't received any information. It seems to me that over a year now should have been plenty of time for WTA to put that information together as to the building assessment of what we need and so I'm hoping that timeframe is going to be soon, rather than later," Palmer said.
Freeman attributed the delay to WTA Architects, the architects, not receiving utility bill information for the current building and the building plans getting lost between being in storage at Aune Medical Center and the township offices. He said WTA didn't receive everything until January. Freeman wants to schedule an informal progress meeting within the next few weeks before presentations are scheduled. He anticipates WTA will be presenting to the Planning Commission early summer.
Freeman said the township had received the broadband grant application that is due June 20. He reported that the grant awards range from $100,000 to $5 million.
Freeman is also working on prioritizing projects for 2024.