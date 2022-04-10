WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott track and field teams will be a bit inexperienced this season. The Cardinals have more new athletes than they do returning form last year’s squad, but the traditionally strong program should still be able to do plenty of good things.
“This year will be a rebuilding year,” head coach Erin Challenger said. “We have a lot of new faces that are new to the track team. They are looking forward to competing in the meets and the coaches are excited to see how they will perform and progress throughout the year.”
Returning with varsity track experience will be seniors Karagan Lanning (discus, shot put), Brianna Listeman (sprints, hurdles), juniors Isabella Lehr (shot put, discus, sprints), Kameron Johnson (sprints, long jump), Zack Melkus (mid-distance) and sophomores Spencer Aldrich (distance) and Sienna Willingham (mid-distance).
New to the team will be seniors Nick Smith (sprints) and William Stothers (discus, shot put), juniors Brooke Saunders (shot put, discus, sprints) and Brady Oliver (sprints), sophomores Dylan Cockrell (sprints) Riley Stephens (sprints), Belle Steinley (mid-distacne) and freshmen Thomas Saunders (distance) and Zak Colvin (mid-distance).
Challenger and Virginia Dewell will serve as the head coaches.
“Lanning is our senior who does well in shot and disc and we have a few new throwers and I’m looking forward to showing them how those events get done,” Challenger said. “Listeman is our senior sprinter. She does a great job with the underclassmen teaching them new drills and talking about techniques. Aldrich is a sophomore distance runner. Even though he is young he is a great example for any distance runner to look up to and see what work ethic is needed to achieve great things.”
W-P hosted a meet on Tuesday and heads up to Oscoda this coming Tuesday for North Star League competition.
“We have been focusing a lot on conditioning and discovering what events are a fit for what athletes,” Challenger said. “With all the new faces, some have never run track before and are unsure of what event will fit them best. So as coaches we are guiding them in the right direction and helping them to learn to master their skill sets.”