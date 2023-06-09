OSCODA – Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation donated $1,000 through the Joseph Maxwell Memorial Fund for the purchase of new CPR manikins for the Health Education classes at Oscoda High School.
These funds are designated for adult and infant manikins and AED trainers that mimic the process.
Students will be able to use different scenarios to help them determine if CPR or AED is necessary. All learning can be done in the classroom and is available for all students in the Health Education classes. Ninth grade students Garrett Smith and Aaron Bennett shared the new materials are lots better than the old ones because they help train your mind for many situations.
According to OEOF President Jane Negro, Joe Maxwell would have wanted to help make sure our students have these important skills to use in life. "Joe enjoyed serving the community in a variety of ways," she said. "Giving back to the community was important whether it was donating things quietly to classrooms or working through Rotary, the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber Board or part of the Downtown Development Association.
Joe and his wife, Cathy, donated funds through the OEOF many years ago for the first AED’s put into the Oscoda Area Schools, Negro said.
For more information regarding the OEOF, visit its website at www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org or email oaseducationfoundation@gmail.com.