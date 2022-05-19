IOSCO REPRESENTED – Iosco County was well represented on Wednesday, May 18 as Top 10 Finalists for the Consumers Energy “Put Your Town on the Map” competition. Pictured above, from left, are Stephanie Wentworth (Alabaster Township), Kim Leet, Kay Robson, Brenda Chadwick, Nina O’Laughlin (Quota International of Iosco County), Annge Horning (City of Tawas City), and Rich Castle (Consumers Energy).