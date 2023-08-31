OSCODA – At its regular Aug. 28 meeting the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees presented Robin Savage, director of the Robert J. Parks Library, with a certificate of appreciation acknowledging her contributions to the library and the community.
Supervisor Bill Palmer came down from the stage to present Savage with the certificate. After the presentation the audience applauded enthusiastically as the board gave Savage a standing ovation.
Palmer said Savage has been "creating a center for activities, including both education and entertainment opportunities for our community."
"I am flattered by the recognition. When I took the position three years ago, the community center had just closed and so I took it upon myself to create an alternative place in the community for people to gather, take part in activities, programs and the like," Savage said when asked what the recognition means to her. "We have everything from fitness classes to your traditional book clubs.
"In fact, we try our best to provide something for every demographic in the area, including children, seniors and individuals with disabilities. When Mr. Palmer mentioned that the library serves as a community center, it made my heart happy."
Under Savage's direction the library hosts a wide range of traditional and non traditional events and activities. Working with the Friends of the Library and the community resource officer, Savage organized the Family Fun Fair that took place this summer. Book signings are intermingled with fitness nights, tai chi, craft nights, art shows, self-improvement workshops and self-defense workshops. Weekly offerings include Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), a knitters groups, a writers group, English As a Second Language and a balance class.
Children's programs and activities, vary by season, and include Storytime with Ms. Robin. Savage has had success obtaining grant funding for workshops and special events that benefit the community.
Savage, a multi-media artist, serves on the Art & Placemaking Subcommittee of the Economic Improvement Committee. Most recently she created some of the Snapshot Oscoda cutouts placed in front of the library and throughout downtown.
This spring, Savage cleaned and painted the Paul Bunyan statue during his spring makeover.
The library also hosts several monthly meetings including the EIC and Planning Commission. The library offers an extensive collection and a large room full of used books available for sale.
Savage joined the library in July 2020 and became the director in September that same year, after Diana London who had served as the director for over 20 years, retired. Savage is a former elementary school teacher, she said she thinks her love of books and people helped her secure the job.