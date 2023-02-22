OSCODA – It’s a good thing many local participants in the 2023 Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) ventured beyond their backyards and tallied along river corridors! Canada geese, common mergansers, herring gulls, and mallard duck numbers dominated the unusually open and ice free waterways, while large numbers of European starlings, rock pigeons (rock doves), and wild turkeys spread across the inland areas.
Thirteen observers in Alcona County, along with 30 in Iosco County, revealed some interesting finds. One American robin and 12 horned larks appeared in the Alcona area. Red-headed woodpeckers are also a rarity now in these parts, but four were located in the Tawas/Sand Lake area.
A single bluebird and belted kingfisher were the delight of one Iosco observer. Northern cardinals, plentiful east of the Mississippi, also appear to be on the increase here, especially where sunflower or safflower seeds are supplied at feeders.
Evening grosbeaks are on the decline all over the United States, but a surprising 21 were recorded in the Alcona area. Cedar waxwings seem to be spread lightly across Michigan this winter, and very few, if any, were recorded in the eastern section of the state north and east of I-75.
It was noted by several participants that there seems to be fewer people feeding the birds in their yards. It may be that finances are going for other purposes, or some local residents who usually fed may be spending the winter in warmer climates.
A total of 46 species were documented in Iosco County, followed closely by 44 observed in Alcona County. Preliminary reports from Cornell Lab of Ornithology, one of the major sponsors of the event, lists the following top 10 species and their numbers for Alcona County – Canada goose (450), European starling (92), trumpeter swan (73), common merganser (69), Mallard duck (52), wild turkey (50), snow bunting (32), American goldfinch (29), evening grosbeak (21), and black-capped chickadee (17).
Top 10 totals listed for Iosco County included – common merganser (222), herring gull (127), European starling (100), American goldfinch (85), rock pigeon (55), wild turkey (50), trumpeter swan (48), mourning dove (40), mallard duck (34), and Canada goose (31).
For more state and world-wide results log onto birdcount.org.