OSCODA – Sponsored by the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (OACC), a three-day festival will be making its annual return to the community this weekend. Scheduled from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, Paul Bunyan Days 2023 is set to showcase events ranging from a carnival and various contests, to a car and truck show, crafts, live music and more.
Event set-up will go on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday at Furtaw Field – located on US-23 in downtown Oscoda Township – which serves as the event headquarters.
The latest rendition of Paul Bunyan Days will then officially kick off, once the gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday, for day one of the festival. Buttons for admission cost $5 apiece, which are good for the whole weekend and can be purchased at the gate.
The carnival, which is being offered throughout the course of the multi-day event, by Native Amusements, will be open until 10 p.m. on Sept. 15.
The cost is $25 per day to get in on the carnival, but there is still a small window of time for people to take advantage of one of the ticket deals. Carnival passes can be purchased at a cost of $20 per day, until this Thursday, Sept. 14, from the OACC office located at 4440 N. US-23 in Oscoda.
A chance to buy a $50 pass for the entire weekend will also be available this Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 13-14, at the carnival site.
As for the other Friday events during Paul Bunyan Days, a craft show will also take place from 3-10 p.m., the beer tent will be available between 4-10 p.m. and the chainsaw quick carve demonstrations have been slated from 4-7 p.m.
The crowning of the 2023 Paul Bunyan Days King and Queen will also go on this Friday, starting at 4 p.m. by the Paul Bunyan statue on Furtaw Field.
This will occur just prior to the festival parade, for which participants are to begin lining up no earlier than 4:30 p.m. at Hope St. John’s Parish, located at 223 E. Mill St.
The procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. and, for spectators, the parade can be viewed along Lake Street, from Mill to Water streets.
For more information, send an e-mail to BravataEvents@gmail.com, or call 989-335-3958.
Also rounding out the fun this Friday, will be live music performed by the band Grounded, from 7-9 p.m., and the 45th Parallel Cornhole Blind Draw, which will begin at 7 p.m.
To start things out on Saturday, gates will open at 8 a.m. for a pancake breakfast with the Oscoda Cheer Team, sponsored by the Oscoda Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, which will continue until 11 a.m.
Chainsaw carving and a craft show will each go on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the carnival will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; a Chicken Chuck’N will take place between noon and 12:30 p.m.; Northland Area Federal Credit Union will serve up free snowcones from noon to 4 p.m.; live music will be on hand from 1-4 p.m., courtesy of Ronnie and Daisy Fryer; and a quick carve auction will occur at 1 p.m.
Registration for the 45th Parallel Cornhole Tournament will begin at 11 a.m., with the competition to then go on between noon and 6 p.m.
A sawdust dig treasure hunt will be hosted as well, by PNC, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Following this, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Roger’s Family Foods will present a pie eating contest.
Foam ax throwing and archery events for the youngsters in the crowd have also been slated, from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Those from Huntington Bank will then offer Blingo Bingo from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., the beer tent will be open from 3-10 p.m. and sign-ups for the beard competition will be from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – with the contest, judging and awards to follow at 4 p.m.
Lumberjill registration will be available from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., after which the competition and awards will take place at 5 p.m.
There will be more live music, as well, from 6-10 p.m., performed by Free Beer.
For the festival finale day this Sunday, gates will open at 11 a.m.
From this time until 2 p.m., will be the continuation of the chainsaw competition; until 4 p.m., the craft show; and until noon, registration for the Paul Bunyan Car & Truck Show.
The show itself will take place from noon to 3 p.m., with awards to be presented to the winners at the conclusion.
The cost to participate is $20, and those who pre-register will receive a three-day entry button for admission to Paul Bunyan Days. To sign up for the Car & Truck Show, e-mail BravataEvents@gmail.com.
Also on Sept. 17, the carnival will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Ronnie and Daisy Fryer will perform live music from 1-4 p.m., chainsaw judging will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and chainsaw competition awards will be handed out at 3 p.m.
For additional details on Paul Bunyan Days 2023, call the OACC office at 989-739-7322, or send an e-mail to director@oscodachamber.com.