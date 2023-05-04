OSCODA – Armed with buckets, trash pickers and gloves, 23 volunteers spread out at the Oscoda Beach Park to pick up litter from the beach, park and surrounding downtown area on Saturday, April 29.
While volunteers were initially rained on, the weather did cooperate eventually. Volunteers Jeff Linderman, chair of the Planning Commission, and his wife Kelly Brown, who is a member of the Downtown Beautification Committee, filled their bucket with cigarette butts and assorted litter including a diaper and underwear. Other popular items gathered were food wrappers, drink cups, vaping cartridges and liquor bottles. The goal of the event was to keep litter out of Lake Huron.
The event was organized by Meag Schwartz, who lives in Ossineke and is known as the "Great Lakes Litter Lady." Since 2020 Schwartz has been traveling around the Great Lake states organizing cleanup events. Her nonprofit organization, Great Lakes Great Responsibility, was recently awarded a $100,000 prize from Chevrolet in their "Lead Dream Chaser" competition. As part of the national competition Schwartz won the use of a 2024 Chevy Trax for three months to do the work of her nonprofit.
The event was also sponsored by the Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) as part of volunteer week. Executive Director Lisa Bolen, who is also the mayor pro tem in East Tawas, participated in the event. Schwartz is married to Rick Houchin who is the Volunteer Programs Project director at NEMCSA.
Although they didn't count every piece, the volunteers estimated that they picked up 6,281 pieces of litter during the morning. Schwartz's goal is to pick up 1 million pieces. Since 2020 her events have cleaned up over 207,000 pieces of litter from the Great Lakes' basins.
For those who missed the cleanup event and want to get involved, or to learn more about Great Lakes Great Responsibility, visit www.greatlakeslove.org.