EAST TAWAS – Versiti Blood Centers has announced that the next East Tawas Community Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are also welcome at Rushman Hall – 821 Newman St. in East Tawas – where the drive is being hosted.
Jordan Ritchie, account representative with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, notes that they are in dire need of blood, in order to prevent a shortage this summer.
Those looking to help out by taking part in the East Tawas event, can schedule an appointment by visiting www.versiti.org/MI or calling 866-642-5663.
Organizers encourage donors to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before giving blood.
Those who contribute will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win $1,000 in e-gift cards, toward streaming or gaming services for a year. Participants can enter by blood donation – at any of the Versiti drives until Monday, July 31 – or online. The official rules and online entry form can be found at versiti.org/stream.