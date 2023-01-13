EAST TAWAS – Her grand debut was delayed until more than a week after initially anticipated, but the parents of newborn Madeleine Grace Ziegelmann say that she was well worth the wait.
"She took her time!" shared Charlette Rabadue, 31, who welcomed Madeleine into the world with Dakota Ziegelmann, 27.
Ziegelmann adds that their new bundle of joy was due on Dec. 27, 2022; however, they continued to eagerly await her arrival for another eight days.
The big moment finally came at 8:36 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, when Madeleine was born under the care of delivering Physician Dr. Christopher Oravitz, at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
Her parents, who reside in Burleigh Township, say that she weighed eight pounds, 13 ounces at birth, and was 21 inches long.
Since Madeleine held out on making her appearance until this year, Burleigh Township’s newest resident has been named the first baby born in Iosco County in 2023 – and also the recipient of the goodies from the annual Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press First Baby Contest.
A number of local merchants have chipped in to give a warm welcome to the newcomer, and to extend their words of congratulations to family.
The establishments which participated in this year’s contest, along with the prizes they provided, are listed as follows:
Fusion of East Tawas, a $25 gift certificate;
Lake Effects of Tawas City, a $30 gift certificate;
Neiman’s Family Market of Tawas City, a baby gift basket;
Dean Arbour Ford, Charlie Smith, of Tawas City, a free lube, oil and filter change for the first baby’s family vehicle;
Hobart’s Furniture and Jewelry of Oscoda, a $25 gift certificate;
chick’n dots of East Tawas, Noisy Baby Book, Milestone stickers and baby blocks;
Branham’s Jewelry of East Tawas, baby’s first spoon;
Life’s a Stitch Embroidery of Oscoda, personalized Cuddable;
Tawas Bay Big Boy of East Tawas, a $25 gift certificate;
Dean Arbour Chevrolet, Dennis Shufelt, of East Tawas, $50 off a detail at the Dean Arbour Detail Shop;
Hilltop Bar & Grill of Oscoda, a $25 Gift Card;
Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press, a one-year subscription to the mother’s choice of either newspaper.
First and foremost, when it comes to the new addition to the family, "We couldn’t be more grateful," expressed Ziegelmann, who works for Sunrise Contracting in Standish.
He and Rabadue, who works at the Twining Food Market, also shared their gratitude for the generosity shown by those who gifted the prizes in honor of Madeleine.
And equally exciting to them as all of the First Baby Contest winnings, they remarked that one of the best bonuses is that they will now have a keepsake newspaper featuring the story of Madeleine’s entrance into the world.
"I think that’s my favorite part of it; that we’ll have a paper for her when she gets older," Rabadue said during the interview for this story, which was held at the Iosco County News-Herald office in East Tawas, shortly after the family had returned home from the hospital.
Creating an even more memorable moment, is that the baby girl has made Ziegelmann and Rabadue first-time parents.
"We’re very happy. It’s been a long time coming," Ziegelmann expressed. "We’re very excited."
The same can be said for Madeleine’s grandparents who, on the paternal side, are her grandmother Chalice Fourman and grandfather Jeremy Fourman, of Alger.
Although Rabadue’s father, William Rabadue, is deceased, her mother Vicky Rabadue – Madeleine’s maternal grandmother – resides just a short distance away from the family, in Turner.
The couple was asked if Vicky Rabadue and the Fourmans had a chance to meet their new grand baby yet, and the pair’s faces lit right up when they confirmed this and described how excited the grandparents were.
"They couldn’t wait," added a beaming Ziegelmann.
While Rabadue has lived in Turner her whole life, Ziegelmann’s family originally resided in the thumb area, before moving to Alger when he was about 10.
Although the couple currently have a Turner mailing address, they are technically residents of Burleigh Township, and taxpayers in Iosco County.
According to the rules of the First Baby Contest, in order to claim the honor, the child must be born in Iosco County to a mother whose home has an Iosco County post office or is in Iosco County.
The proud new parents say that they are so thankful and blessed for their daughter and all the well-wishes they have received, and they report that both Rabadue and Madeleine are healthy and doing well.
While this couple may have had to wait longer than initially expected before meeting their child, the winner of the long-running baby contest who made the county wait the most days, was Malcolm David Michalski.
The son of Tawas Township residents Jared Michalski and Alyssa Groff, he was born at 5:31 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022, and was also delivered at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.