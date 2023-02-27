HALE – Hale traveled to Iosco County rival Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for a North Star League crossover game. The Lady Eagles led by just one point after the first quarter, but pulled away to lead by double digits the rest of the way, playing themselves to a 48-38 victory.
“We finally played with more energy and desire,” Hale head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “I thought we have been playing decent defense. It’s nice to get back on track before the tournament.”
Hale led just 13-12 after the first quarter, but the Eagles made 12 free throws in the second quarter to pull ahead 33-22 at the half.
Dalaney Kimmerer scored five points in the third to help Hale’s lead grow to 40-25 entering the fourth.
Callie Hicks knocked down a three pointer in the final stanza and finished with 17 points and three steals on the night. Kimmerer had 13 points, five assists and five rebounds, Erica Bernard had five points and four rebounds, Ali Beebe had five points and six rebounds, Felicity Hicks had three points, Katelyn Hollis had two points and five rebounds, Bailey Hewitt had two points and four rebounds and Aurora Brito had one point.
“Callie played pretty well, I think when Dalaney is aggressive and tries to score/get to the basket it frees Callie up to get some better looks,” Kimmerer said. “We have improved all season on the free throw line and in games with a lot of fouls it has benefited us.”
For the Lady Cardinals, Anna Butler had 12 points, Brianne Wanks had eight points, Gabby Clark put in seven, Claire Blust and Brielle Wanks each finished with five and Jessicann Tracey had one point. Brianne Wanks also had 12 rebounds and Torrie Zilinsky tracked down nine rebounds.
“Good game from start to finish,” W-P head coach Sarah Gibson said “The second quarter was very physical. Both teams got in foul trouble, and ultimately, they made more free throws than us and that proved to be the determining factor in the end. We had to foul more to get the ball back, and they put some more free throws in.”
Hale also played a non-league game at Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Monday, Feb. 20. They lost this contest, 39-13.
Callie Hicks led the Eagles with six points.
Hale (10-9 overall) opened up Division 4 district play on Monday against Mio, at AuGres. The district championship is scheduled for today (Wednesday) with AuGres and Fairview playing in the other semi-final. The district winner moves on to Tuesday’s regional semi-final game at Merrill.
W-P also lost a home North Star League Big Dipper game on Friday against Rogers City, 66-25.
“Another big hole in the first quarter,” Gibson said. “We just didn’t have an answer for (Rogers City player) Alivia Freel. Our posts played smart and held their ground, but she would just float in those hook shots right over us. There was no defending that. We didn’t rebound as well as we have been either.”
Butler was able to net 10 points for the Cardinals and Zilinsky put in six.
W-P opened the week on Monday, Feb. 20 with a road NSL crossover loss at AuGres, 42-25.
“Unbelievably slow start again, and just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop,” Gibson said. “We came alive in the second quarter, but the 17-0 run they had in the first was just a hole too deep to get out of.”
Gabby Clark led the Cardinals with six points, Brielle Wanks, Brianne Wanks and Butler had four points each, Butler also had five steals and Blust and Brianne Wanks had seven rebounds apiece.
For AuGres, Analeis Ming had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight steals, Shea Menard and Emily Freehling had 10 points each, with Freehling getting 12 rebounds as well. Allyson Stange and Adelaide Bauer had four points each, with Bauer tracking down seven rebounds. Lillie Maser chipped in with two points and nine rebounds.
W-P (3-18 overall) opens up Division 3 district play today in Houghton Lake, against Houghton Lake. The district finals are set for Friday, with Beaverton, Pinconning and Harrison in the district as well. The district champion moves on to Tuesday’s regional semi-final game, which will also be in Houghton Lake.