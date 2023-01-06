EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Art Gallery is hosting two upcoming "Paint Your Pet" sessions.
The sessions will be held Jan. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m., and Feb. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the art gallery, located at 302 Newman St., East Tawas. Attendees are asked to submit a picture of their pet to mrssheffer@yahoo.com or senter@intouchmi.com at least two weeks before the class date. They will transfer the outline of the pet to the canvas for painting. The photos must be a clear close-up of the dog or cat.
A required deposit of $20 is required and the total cost of the class is $40. Supplies provided include the canvas, paint and brushes to use for painting.
For more information, call the art gallery at 989-362-5613.