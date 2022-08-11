LANSING – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing its expanded partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act to provide 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state free of charge. Previously, tests were only available in select ZIP codes.
Residents can request the tests through the end of August. Households will receive one kit containing five tests.
“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19, and reduces the risk of getting infected for our loved ones and neighbors,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as many families get ready to head back to school. We are grateful for our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to ensure equitable access to tools that prevent COVID-19.”
All households in the state of Michigan can order their free COVID-19 tests through AccessCovidTests.org. Each household will receive one kit with five tests, typically within a week of ordering. Individuals without internet access can contact 211 for assistance ordering tests.
This program is in addition to free at-home tests available through the federal government partnership with the United States Postal Service.
MDHHS continues to partner with libraries across the state to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests to Michiganders.
Private health insurers are required to cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month for each person covered by a health plan.
For more information about testing, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.