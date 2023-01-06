TAWAS CITY – Winter is here and now is a great time to curl up with a good book and a cup of hot chocolate.
To get you started, the Tawas City Friends of the Library is holding its seventh annual "Hot Reads for Cold Nights" Jan. 9 to March 31. Stop by the Tawas City Library, at 208 North St., and pick up a bookshelf bingo game sheet and enter the contest. Keep track of your reading and fill in the game sheet with your book titles in the appropriate squares. Turn in your completed game sheet for an entry to the contest, multiple entries are encouraged.
Weekly drawings will be held to win gift certificates to local businesses. A grand drawing will be held April 1 for a $100 gift certificate to Neiman’s Family Market.
The Tawas City Library is open Mondays through Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Call 989-362-6557 for more information.