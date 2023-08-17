TAWAS CITY – Laurel Greene, a third grade teacher in the Tawas Area Schools, knew she had to do something. Year after year she would see pale children come into her classroom at the end of the summer break.
"I can't see what I am seeing," she said to herself as she began her quest to share her love of horses and the outdoors with children.
"Teaching them to ride gives them a skill they can use in life," Greene said emphatically.
On Aug. 16 Palomino Hope wrapped up its second summer of providing 20 children, ages six to 14, with a unique summer experience. In Palomino Hope children are taught to respect, ride and care for horses. They are taught how their behavior impacts horses before they get near or on a horse. Board Member Faith Hurst said the horses teach kids self-control.
"There's no running, pushing or shoving. You have to be under control so your horse is," Hurst concluded.
The program is tailored to the individual child. Some children start out slowly building their confidence and comfort around the horses. By the end of the 10-week program they might be riding a pony. Others, who have been around horses or are less fearful, will be riding the full-size horses bareback by the end of the summer. According to Greene, riding bareback teaches children and youth to not be so dependent on the saddle.
On Monday and Wednesday mornings during the summer parents start arriving at the Triple L Ranch on Chamber Road before 9 a.m. to watch or drop off their children. The morning starts with a breakfast of fruit and a variety of snacks. The children and youth then gather under the trees to get their instructions for the morning. On the day this publication attended the kids were learning how to wash the horses.
There was a great deal of excitement in the air because a television station was coming to interview Greene, videotape and do a story that would be broadcast on WKBK out of Alpena.
Children in the program learn from their older peers who serve as mentors. Towards the end of the season, Sam Baird, Greene's daughter taught participants how to wash the horses while Connor Reid, one of the mentors transported participants across the property.
At the end of the season parents spoke about the impact the program had on their child and the relationships built between the children. At the ranch everyone is equal, there are no cliques.
"Horses have saved my life a number of times," Laurel said when asked about her passion for horses. When Laurel was one year old, her mother left her family. At three Laurel met Kim. Laurel's father, a single parent who was a counselor in the Tawas schools, would take Laurel down the street to her friend's house or the two young girls would ride ponies bareback at Laurel's house.
Kim and Laurel quickly became best friends. A few years later, Kim experienced her own childhood trauma when she was six. Kim, her mother and Laurel arrived on the scene of a car accident that led to Kim's brother's death. Their shared love of horses helped them heal.
"Horses don't care what happened in your life. They only see what is in front of them and how you treat them" Greene said.
Over 40 years later after their own lives went through a series of twists and turns the two friends decided to share their love of horses with kids. They formed a nonprofit organization and obtained their official 501(c)3 status from the IRS and their License to Solicit Charitable Donations from the state of Michigan.
The mission of the organization is to help improve the quality of life of children and veterans through equine assisted learning. The majority of the board members of the organization are veterans.
They piloted the program during the summer of 2022 after getting referrals from parents and teachers of the kids who would most benefit. Some children have experienced their own trauma including abuse or the loss of a parent, while others might be struggling with confidence or building friendships. As word about the program spread, the women's passion brought in volunteers and others who wanted to help.
Faith Hurst, who owns a neighboring ranch, met Kim Reiter online in a veterans pain program. Reiter told her about her friend that lives one street over. Hurst joined first as a volunteer and then joined the board.
While Greene is reluctant to ask for help or donations, Hurst is more comfortable doing so. Greene and Reiter both said she is a "Godsend."
Hurst said riding a horse gives kids bragging rights. If they can ride a horse they can do anything.
Reiter, who serves as the board secretary drives up from Saginaw, where she lives, to help out with the program.
A donation of $500 provides a full summer of instruction, a new pair of riding boots, a helmet, breakfast and snacks for one child, but the impact the experience has on that child is priceless.
Laith entered the program in 2022 as a fearful child with a list of diagnoses but at the Triple L Ranch he is just a kid. At first he wouldn't get near the horses. By the end of last summer, his first in the program, he was riding Big Red, a pony.
Laith returned this summer and by the end of the 10 weeks he was riding bareback on Austin, the biggest horse at the Ranch.
Laith's relationship with the horses carried over to his relationship with the other kids in the program. Once shy, now Laith greets and engages with the other kids.
Laith's mom, Naomi Morris, aka "Horse Mom," said she found the program by chance on Facebook and messaged Greene.
The ranch, with eight horses, a pony, four big dogs and nine cats was overwhelming at first. This year Laith coached other kids telling them "it's going to be OK" and "it might take some time."
"Mom, I can do that," is what Laith tells Naomi now, when last year he spent a lot of time practicing how to fall.
Macie Legender's daughter Aubree, who is 10, is still shy after completing Palomino Hope, but, according to her mom, she is more confident and did great.
"Love it," was Carter Crawford's response when asked about the program. His mom Nichole said it was great and he learned a lot. She noticed that the kids really came out of their shells.
Nichole appreciated the opportunity, noting that not everyone can have horses or afford to board them. She said that Palomino Hope let kids experience another side of life and gave Carter something to look forward to.
Nichole also talked about how the relationships between the children changed. When they came to the ranch some didn't like each other.
"Laurel makes them all feel safe," Nichole said. She also talked about the mentor role that the older kids take on.
The 10-week summer program is offered to children and youth at no charge. Palomino Hope has received some support through grant funding. The Iosco County Community Foundation awarded the organization a $2,500 grant that paid for a new fence. Jaye, Greene's husband who serves as the property manager, installed the fence.
Walmart in Tawas City provided $1,000 which is enough to sponsor two children in the program. Some local businesses, including the Boat House have contributed. Most of the support has come from friends, family and teachers who see the difference the program makes.
Reiter took a group of mentors to the Iosco County Fair where they sold horse shoes to raise funds for the program.
For Greene, in addition to teaching and managing the ranch with her husband Jaye and daughter Sam, the winter months will be spent fundraising. Her goal for the 2024 summer is to obtain enough funding to provide the program to more children.
Greene dreams about building a pavilion that would provide shelter from the hot sun and rain as well as extend the season for providing instruction. The area for the pavilion has been chosen, the arena has been designed and volunteers are ready to build it, but approximately $10,000 is needed.
To sponsor a child, donate or volunteer, contact Laurel Greene at palominohopeequine@gmail.com or call 989-305-1081. More information about Palomino Hope can be found on the organization's website palominohope.org or Facebook page Palomino Hope.