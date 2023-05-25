EAST LANSING – Michigan State University (MSU) Extension is offering a free, weekly virtual program for farmers.
To assist farmers as they prepare for potential issues and concerns during the growing season, Michigan State University Extension will host the Field Crops Virtual Breakfast Series every Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m. through Sept. 21 via Zoom.
Topics are loosely established at the beginning of the series based on historical trends. However, the Virtual Breakfast series is flexible, fluid, and able to adapt when issues arise due to unforeseen growing conditions. Each week features a timely, 15-minute presentation from an MSU specialist followed by Jeff Andresen, MSU Extension state climatologist, presenting a 15-minute weather summary and forecast.
Following the weather, participants receive the information to apply for one RUP credit (1A, 1B, Comm or Priv Core) and/or Certified Crop Advisors CEU.
The weekly schedule includes:
• 7:00 – 7:15 a.m. — Scheduled topic by MSU specialists and educators
• 7:15 – 7:30 a.m. — Weather with Jeff Andresen
• 7:30 – 7:35 a.m. — RUP and CCA credits
• 7:35 – 8:00 a.m. — Q&A with MSU specialists and educators
If you cannot participate in the live session at 7 a.m., you can view the recorded version at any time. However, only the live session will be eligible for RUP and CCA credits.
Recordings will be closed-captioned and available at the Field Crops Virtual Breakfast webpage https://www.canr.msu.edu/field_crops/virtual-breakfast/ and the MSU Extension Field Crops Team social media platforms: Facebook, Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Twitter.