EAST TAWAS – WE Players, Inc., which recently wrapped up its winter musical, Emma! A Pop Musical hosted by Tawas Bay Players, has reached out to AuSable Valley Mental Health to offer the community an opportunity to learn more about youth mental health.
"WE Players, Inc. believes being proactive and educating youth leaders and mentors about adolescent development and mental health, functions of emotions, behavior as a means of communication, bullying vs teasing, and how to address concerns will help to improve the health and safety of our youth participants," said Susan Nemeth of We Players.
WE Players, Inc. is extending an invitation to any leader of a youth organization in the community to attend a free training session to be held at Tawas Bay Players on March 11 from noon until 4 p.m. Interested persons can pre-register by sending an email to diane.gorney@avcmh.org. Late registrations are welcome.
"Our youth are extremely important to us," Nemeth said. "Join us in helping to continue to create a healthy environment for our children to thrive."