TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area wrestling team traveled down to St. Charles on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Braves continued their strong season with two more wins, taking down Flint Powers 48-36 and they also won over host St. Charles 60-17.
Winning both of their matches were Mya Traylor, Trace Reay, Luke Martin and Max Herrick.
On Friday, Tawas sent wrestlers to a JV tournament in Gaylord.
Hunter Oliver took first place in 157 while Quinten Allen was second in 113 and Hunter Schulz was second in 285. Steve Pace also competed and finished in fourth in the 215 weight class.
On Saturday, it was the varsity tournament in Gaylord, dubbed the Northern Michigan Championships. Reay was able to come in third in 132, Martin was third in 175 and Herrick had a sixth place finish in 215.
“This is a super tough tournament and I’m really proud of how well our kids did,” head coach Chad Herrick said.
Tawas (14-8 overall) hosted a tri-meet on Tuesday, is in Alpena today (Wednesday) and begins district action next week.