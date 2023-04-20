OSCODA – Members of Oscoda Area Schools (OAS) PTO are partnering with the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation (OEOF) to host the Owls Spirit 5K Run/Walk on Saturday May 13.
To take part in the run/walk and receive a T-shirt, the registration deadline is Thursday, May 4. The cost of $25 and those three years old and younger may participate for free but will not receive a T-shirt. Registration for the race will be right up to the day of the event but will not be guaranteed a shirt after May 4.
The Owls Spirit 5K Run/Walk will be held at the Oscoda High School Stadium and will use the cross-country trail. An on-site registration on May 13 will start at 9 a.m. and the Run/Walk will begin promptly at 10 a.m.
The purpose of this event is to raise funds for the PTO, in support of K-12 students as well as to raise funds for mini-grants for all staff of OAS to enhance students learning experiences. This will be the primary fundraiser this year for PTO.
Those looking to be a sponsor and be assured to have your name on the shirts are asked to contact organizers by May 4. You can also register, sponsor or donate online at https://www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org/owls-spirit-run. Registration forms are also available at the school.