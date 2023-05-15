TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area golf team hosted a 15-team event at beautiful Red Hawk Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9. The Braves shot a team score of 345, good for sixth place in the tournament, dubbed the Bogey’s Indoor Golf Invitational.
“Our home event went off very well with 15 teams attending from all over the state,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “We did not play our best but put up a respectable 345. There were some very good teams from down state like Flushing and Oxford, but I was more interested in how we played against some of the teams that are in our region this year, namely Manistee, Traverse City St. Francis, and Ogemaw Heights.”
The Braves finished just behind Manistee (342) and St. Francis (344) but finished ahead of Ogemaw (359).
“We obviously have some work to do before regionals, but we are right there,” Vainer said.
Alex Kaems once again led the way with an 18-hole score of 77, good for second place. Austin Baker hit an 87, Walker Hazen shot a 90, Jake Look hit a 91, Trace Reay also hit a 91, Rob Jenkins carded a 94, Cody Primm came in with a 96, Kyle Indreica hit a 103, Everett Hanson shot a 105, Noah Theaker shot a 110 and Adam Billinghurst shot a 118.
“Most of our second team players played very well compared to their averages including Everett who shot his best 18-hole round in his three years on the varsity golf team,” Vainer said.
On Friday, Tawas played at the Alpena Invite at Alpena Golf Course. They shot a 343 on this day.
Kaems hit an 83, Baker shot an 85, Look hit an 87, Hazen had an 88, Reay carded a 90 and Jenkins hit a 95.
Tawas heads to Gaylord today (Wednesday) to take part in the Blue Devil Open, at the Otsego Club and they also take part in a two day event Friday and Saturday at Katke in Big Rapids. They are also at the Midland Country Club on Monday.
“This is a big week as we are coming to the conclusion of our season soon,” Vainer said. “I am excited to see this team face some adversity and be put in some difficult positions. It gives us an opportunity to grow and become more familiar with performing under pressure.”