BIKE PATH BOTTLENECK – Seeking to improve the safety and accessibility of Tawas Point State Park, Baldwin Township is applying for a Michigan Spark Grant through the Department of Natural Resources. The Tawas City Council recently approved a letter of support on behalf of the township’s efforts, which entail creating a safer, wider and continuous bike path from East Tawas, out to Tawas Point. It includes eliminating the bottleneck which occurs just beyond the bend in this photo, on Tawas Beach Road.