LANSING – According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the Michigan Legislature is upping the ante on the state’s effort to help employers retain and attract talented workers who have the skills that meet the needs of 21st-century technology and manufacturing careers.
With strong bipartisan support, the Legislature has approved allocating an additional $15 million to the MEDC’s new Talent Action Team (TAT), as part of a one-time appropriation of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The spending bill was included in the $81.6 billion omnibus budget, which was passed by the Legislature on June 28.
This decision brings the combined total of Michigan’s talent attraction and retention campaign spending to $49 million in fiscal year 2023, which the MEDC notes is on par with what other states in the Great Lakes region – such as Ohio – are investing in similar talent campaigns.
“Michigan is competing with everyone in the world to lead the future of cars, chips and clean energy, and this wise investment by the Legislature will help our state continue to proceed toward achieving those aims,” said MEDC President and CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr.
“That’s why the MEDC is collaborating with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and our Michigan Works! agencies in a way the Great Lakes State has never seen before to promote careers and businesses in high-tech industries and advanced manufacturing,” Messer continued. “We are focused on helping anyone ‘Make it in Michigan,’ with a comprehensive view on economic development that wins projects, invests in people and revitalizes places.”
MEDC Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Solutions & Engagement Officer, Kerry Ebersole Singh, reports that MEDC’s TAT will use the Legislature’s investment of ARPA funds to provide or contract for specialized economic assistance to qualified businesses which are locating or expanding in Michigan, as well as offer resources to assist in training and recruiting talent to the state.
Michigan is leading the nation with an “all-hands-on-deck” consortium that has successfully identified key skills and competencies most needed by employers to drive future high-tech industry development, said Ebersole Singh, who leads the TAT.
The TAT at MEDC serves as a concierge service for business, talent and educational institutions to collaborate – a model it designed initially with the EV/mobility sector and expanded to semiconductor advanced manufacturing and research and development. It will eventually involve other priority tech industries.
“Our [TAT] is developing deep partnerships to create seamless support for talent development that meets employer demands,” Ebersole Singh stated. “In the heart of it all is people – investing in people to create career journeys to live a prosperous life.”
Under the federal ARPA guidelines, the range of services the MEDC TAT may offer with the $15 million expenditure, includes:
- Developing an easy-to-use online gateway to qualified businesses, which clearly communicates talent and workforce resources that are available to qualified businesses which are locating or expanding in Michigan.
- Designing custom, high-quality workforce training programs with input from employers and potentially employer-led collaboratives.
- Providing resources to assist in recruitment of talent to Michigan.
- Facilitating contracting with third parties to provide workforce training and support. Third-party training partners and services may include one or more of the following: Higher education institutions, community colleges, Michigan Works! agencies, private training providers, other workforce training entities, recruitment and screening of job seekers on behalf of qualified businesses, human resource and project management support for qualified businesses, and/or scholarships and resources for individuals qualifying for in-demand occupations.
Ebersole Singh praised the Legislature’s vision and partnership in approving the $15 million in ARPA funds to the MEDC’s TAT campaign, specifically highlighting the leadership of State Senators Sarah Anthony of East Lansing and Mary Cavanagh of Redford Township, as well as State Representatives Angela Witwer of Delta Township and Will Snyder of Muskegon.
“No other state in the nation is scaling a demand-driven system along with intensifying recruitment strategies to create opportunities for Michiganders and win the battle for talent,” according to Ebersole Singh. “I am grateful to the policymakers serving in the Legislature for helping steer Michigan in the right direction to ensure our state’s prosperity now and moving forward.”
The $15 million ARPA investment will build on the MEDC TAT’s ongoing $34 million “Make it in Michigan” talent attraction and retention strategy, which the state introduced in 2023 to help in-state businesses struggling to fill key in-demand and high-growth jobs with the goal of growing the workforce population long term.
The campaign has kicked off with a heavy focus on in-state retention and recruitment, targeting skilled trade talent and emerging talent/students. It also will target some key out-of-state markets this summer, before transitioning to a national campaign in the fall.
The initial $34 million comes from $115.6 million which was allocated to the MEDC in a bipartisan vote last year by the Michigan Legislature, for business attraction, community revitalization and entrepreneurship programs.