TAWAS CITY – AuSable Valley Community Mental Health Authority (AVCMHA) is one of five community mental health agencies in northern lower Michigan receiving Carter Kits Sensory Bags for distribution in its catchment area of Iosco, Ogemaw and Oscoda counties.
“Carter Kits” are specifically designed for children with special needs. “Carter Kits” are inspired by seven-year-old Carter Severs of Frankenmuth. Severs has autism spectrum disorder (ASD). In each kit, there are clinically proven items to help first responders and other organizations to help children with traumatic situations. Those items include sensory toys, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and a non-verbal communication card.
Carter’s father, Justin Severs, is a Saginaw Township police detective. He recognized the need for local professionals to be able to help children with autism cope with traumatic events. He, along with two friends, Saginaw Firefighter Brandon Hausbeck and Frankenmuth Realtor Andrew Keller, owner of Knockout Real Estate, discussed the potential to tackle the need and the three put plans into motion. “Carter Kits” came to fruition.
The organization is now a non-profit, with seven board members including two doctors with specialties. To date, more than 1,800 “Carter Kits” have been equipped in 29 states.
AVCMHA will be organizing events in each of its three counties to distribute the Carter Kits Sensory Bags and provide training and education on responding to children and individuals with special sensory needs.
“It is our goal to provide these kits to first responders, EMS, fire departments, all levels/agencies of local law enforcement, hospital emergency departments, courts, and human service providers, as well as other community locations like libraries and schools, just to name a few," said Diane Pelts, AVCMHA CEO. "This is by no means an exhaustive list. We are the safety net for the citizens of our counties and with the support of our Board of Directors, we felt this was a wonderful way to help our broader community.”
Internally, AVCMHA has six trainers ready to go. This community service initiative is being led by Patty Barrett, supervisor of Autism Services.
If you would like more information or want to ensure you’re on the mailing list for an upcoming event, contact Barrett at patty.barrett@avcmh.org or call 989-362-8636. For more information on Carter Kits, visit www.carterkits.org.