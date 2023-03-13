EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Rotary Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is charging up for something new to take place in recognition of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. Everyone in East Tawas and Tawas City are invited and encouraged to come together and participate in this day of cleanup in the local area.
Work area assignments and supplies, such as gloves, trash bags and vests, will be available on the day of the event, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at two locations – the Tawas Bay Players parking lot, 401 Newman St. in East Tawas; and the Veterans Park at 608 W. Lake St. (US-23) in Tawas City.
Trash collected can also be dropped off at these two locations. As trash is dropped off, participants will receive a goody bag filled with items donated from local businesses and organizations, in appreciation of a job well done.
It is not necessary to sign up in advance, and participants may arrive at one of the locations the day of to pick up supplies, select an assignment and get to work.
For those who would like to get supplies in advance, visit either TCA Insurance in Tawas City, or Miners Grove or Visions Hair Salon in East Tawas.
“We’re hoping that community members can take a little time on this day to admire and give some TLC to this beautiful area that we are blessed to call home,” says Rotarian Brenda Hawkins. “Participants can jump into the action, anytime throughout the day. This is a great opportunity to get some fresh air, a little exercise and is definitely a family friendly way to set a good example!”
She adds that local businesses still have time to donate something to the goody bags or organize a team to help in the cleanup.
For sign-up and other information regarding the event, or to make a contribution, either call or text 810-429-0122, or send an e-mail to the Tawas Area Rotary Club, at info@tawasrotary.org.
More details on the organization can also be found on Facebook, at Tawas Rotary Club, or on the web at tawasrotary.org.
Hawkins notes that those who decide to help out are also welcome to bring their friends along.