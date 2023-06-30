EAST TAWAS – Do you have what it takes to serve your community as a police officer or firefighter?
Can you meet the requirements to pass a written and physical exam?
East Tawas will host a recruitment event at Dewey Durant Park, 810 W. Franklin St., on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, for interested persons looking to join the police and/or fire departments.
Sgt. Grise of the East Tawas Police Department and Lt. Brock of the East Tawas Fire Department will be on hand at the event to explain the requirements and even run you through the fitness test if you think you have what it takes.