LANSING – State Rep. Mike Hoadley said he took a stand last week for law-abiding gun owners in the face of government overreach.
Hoadley voted to protect Second Amendment freedoms and the right to privacy from increased government surveillance by voting no on House Bills 4138 and 4142-43. The Democrat legislation requires universal background checks for firearm transfers and creates universal firearms licensing.
Hoadley outlined the unintended consequences the bills will have for law-abiding gun owners, including private purchases in rural areas where firearm shops are not readily available and sales between family members involving hunting rifles.
“This will be a huge problem for law-abiding gun owners across our communities in northern Michigan who will now be worried about whether they are exercising their Constitutional protections or committing a crime,” said Hoadley, R-of AuGres. “This was a rushed process that creates confusion and doesn’t respect the rights or freedoms of firearm owners. This legislation merely seeks to add on more laws when criminals don’t seem keen on following the laws we already have in place.”
Hoadley also underscored the chilling effect the bill could have on hunters throughout the state, as sales of long guns including hunting rifles are more scrutinized. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported last year that the state has lost a quarter of a million hunters over the past generation.
The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Additionally, Hoadley last week said he voted to protect the rights of Michigan workers by standing against the repeal of the state’s right-to-work law. Hoadley also voted against reenacting an anti-competitive prevailing wage requirement that will cost local taxpayers money and shortchange them on projects.
Current law prohibits labor contracts that require union dues or fees. A substitute to the repeal plan on the House floor proposed by Republicans would have allowed workers to bargain individually – preserving the ability to choose a path that bests suits their own interests. This substitute, however, was not adopted by Democrat majority.
“This is about protecting choice, not about de-emphasizing unions,” said Hoadley, “If workers want to join or pay into a union, they should be free to do so. At the same time, if they have an issue with that process they shouldn’t be threatened with their livelihoods.”
Hoadley also voted against reenacting Michigan’s expensive, anti-competition prevailing wage requirement, noting that it adds to taxpayer costs locally and does less for everyday services people rely on.
“This plan will cost taxpayers more for every single public works project that is completed with state funding,” said Hoadley, who has familiarity with prevailing wage having served as mayor of AuGres and chair of Arenac Planning Commission prior to becoming a state legislator. “Money that could be spent paving more roads, helping our children learn, replacing old water lines or putting more police officers on patrol will instead be spent on higher rates for projects. This is going to stretch community budgets and hard-working taxpayers at a time when costs are already high.”
The right-to-work repeal legislation is contained within House Bills 4004-05 and the prevailing wage requirement is contained within HB 4007. The plans advanced to the Senate for consideration.