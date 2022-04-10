TAWAS CITY – An unfortunate situation led to the Tawas Area soccer team looking for a new head coach just days into the 2022 season. Paul Aylett had expected to coach the Lady Braves this spring after guiding the team to a district championship last year, but unexpectedly had to return to Australia. Adrianne Dittenbir, who coached the team in the 2018 and 2019 seasons jumped at the chance to return to the program.
“Honestly, I really missed coaching last year, I found myself watching the games from the sidelines with the spectators and yelling to the girls just as loudly as I would have been if I were coaching,” she said. “It is all starting to come back to me slowly, the drills, warm-ups etc. Even though I really just stepped down last year, our 2020 season, when I was still the coach, was cancelled early on due to COVID, so it feels more like being away for two years than just one.”
Dittenbir’s last season was one of the best in program history, when the Lady Braves went 18-5 and won a district championship. Weather and COVID-19 issues slowed down last year’s team, but they still won the district championship and finished the year 6-5-2 overall.
“Since we are getting a bit of a late start to the season due to some unforeseen circumstances, and we have so many new players, my primary focus now is being game ready, knowing your position and your job in that position, basic skills, and communication amongst players,” Dittenbir said.
The Braves do return seniors Alia Abbott, Audey Alexander, Abby Herbolsheimer and Colleen Kubisiak.
“Both Abby and Colleen have signed to continue to play soccer in college and Alia is currently being watched by some teams but hasn’t officially signed yet,” Dittenbir said. “Audrey was new to our team and the sport of soccer last year, but she has really learned quickly and she is doing great. The girl has definitely got hustle.”
Juniors returning will be Bethany Sides, Hanna O’Rourke, Alex Felske, Lacey Boden and Erin Brown and sophomores coming back will be Catie Push, Anna Herbolsheimer, Alexa Thornton and Kierstin Muckenthaler.
New to the team will be sophomores Alejandra Sanchez, Emma Koroly, Brianna Smith and freshmen Kristin Cook, Ryann Dittenbir and Aliza Moeller.
“High hopes are always in my thoughts,” Dittenbir said. “We are the two-time defending district champs, so we of course want another shot at the title. However, this year we are in a new conference and have some pretty stiff competition, but we are looking forward to the challenges and we still hope to improve all around. I have such a great group of ladies to work with, that no matter what our record is, these girls are going to have a great season on and off the game field. They are fun, caring, and energetic girls and that can’t be defeated.”
That new conference is the Northern Michigan Soccer League, a sport specific conference that spans from Cheboygan down to Shepherd.
“Some of the teams that are on our schedule, I actually haven’t even heard of before, so I have a little research to do,” Dittenbir said. “We usually have some great competition with schools like Clare and Gladwin who are always on our schedule, but I haven’t heard much yet about schools like Big Rapids Crossroads, Cheboygan, Shepherd, Brethren or McBain Northern Michigan Christian. These are all new to us, but I really think we will hold our own and have a great season. Some we’ll win, some we may lose, but we’ll never be truly defeated. These girls have heart.”
Tawas had games against Gladwin and Alpena last week, was at Midland Calvary Baptist on Monday, was at Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday and heads to Oscoda on Tuesday.
“The team obviously wants a third chance at becoming district champs and going to regionals, but overall, we want a great season together, building skills and friendships,” Dittenbir said. “You can get so much more from sports than wins or losses.”