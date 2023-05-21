HALE – The Hale track and field teams took part in a Division 4 regional at Inland Lakes on Friday. The Eagles saw their girls’ team place 11th and the boys’ team added a 14th place finish.
Freshman Rowan Hood had a good showing, coming in fourth place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.67. She was also sixth in the 200. Briannah Sunde added a 19th place finish in the 200, Liz Wolanin was ninth in the 800 and Chloe Bernard was also 19th in the 800.
In the 1,600, Kayla Wolanin was 13th and Bernard was 15th and the 3,200 had K. Wolanin run to a 12th place finish.
Ellery Coleman was 13th in the 100 hurdles. They also had a fifth place 4x800 team behind Coleman, Bernard, L. Wolanin and K. Wolanin.
Lindsey Durance took part in both throwing events, placing 19th in the shot put and 13th in the discus. L. Wolanin was fourth in the pole vault and Coleman was 20th in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Sean Bernard was eighth in the 800, Paxton Downing was 12th in the 3,200 and the 4x100 relay team of Downing, Curtis Wolkens, Brayden Vaneizenga and Liam Schalk-Smith came in 11th. They also had the 4x200 ninth place relay team behind Downing, Vaneizenga, Kyle Losinski and Schalk-Smith and in the 4x800, a team of Bernard, Schalk-Smith, Losinski and Downing came in seventh.
Wolkens was 26th in the shot put and in the discus, Schalk-Smith was 16th and Bernard finished in 21st.
Hale wraps up its season on Thursday when it hosts the North Star League Little Dipper championship meet.