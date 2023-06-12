OSCODA – Stacy Rich and her family and friends gathered in front of Pete’s Party Store for a ribbon cutting on Saturday, June 10.
Rich has owned the store for the past 18 months and recently became a member of the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Gaylynn Brenoel convinced her it was time to hold the ceremony.
The store’s previous owners Pete Charnowski and Christine Rozanek, who owned the store for 36 years, were on hand for the occasion and held both ends of the ribbon as Rich cut it.
Pete’s Party Store, located at 6521 Old US 23, approximately two miles north of downtown, sells an eclectic array of items both expected and unique. The front shelf includes bags of natural dog food. Among the toilet paper, chips, pop, beer, and beef jerky you can find almond milk and a variety of products from The Farmers Creamery. A rack of T-shirts, a cooler full of ice cream and a coffee and hot chocolate bar are located in the back of the store. A wall of liquor bottles is located behind the counter.
Pete’s Party Store is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.