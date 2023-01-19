TAWAS CITY – 4-H program coordinators in Iosco and Ogemaw counties are partnering to host their first-ever 4-H Chocolate Party.
This hands-on event is open to all youth, ages five to 19, and their families. Participants will learn about the history of chocolate, explore fun facts, taste-test chocolates from around the world and try their hand at dipping chocolate.
The 4-H Chocolate Party will take place on Monday, Feb. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Logan Township Hall, 4507 M-55, Prescott. There is no cost for this event. Pre-registration is required to ensure that there are sufficient supplies and chocolate for all attendees.
Contact the Iosco County MSU Extension at msue.iosco@county.msu.edu or call 989-362-3449 for the registration link.