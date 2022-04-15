EAST TAWAS – JP “Jim” Herman, a native of East Tawas and 1965 Tawas Area High School graduate, has published his third book, this one a novella titled “Death of an Editor.”
It is a fictional tale about a newspaper’s fight against corruption in a small Michigan town during the 1980s.
“It’s a time when daily newspapers were still major players in their communities, a time when news stories kept many a politician on the straight and narrow,” Herman said. “It’s an all-too-familiar battle of truth versus lies, brought down to a level we can all relate to.”
According to a sampler from the book, “Journalists will find a way to tell their stories, that I know. But will typical Americans read and believe what those stories say? Will they be moved enough to fix what’s broken, punish the guilty and strengthen truth as our guiding light? That challenge is going to get tougher as technology spreads information across the world. Who’s going to make sure that information is factual? Who?”
A journalist for 38 years, Herman served in various editing roles at newspapers in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and New York. He was editor of the daily Traverse City Record-Eagle for more than a decade. Herman served several times as a Pulitzer Prize juror and founded the Excellence in Small Newspaper Committee for the American Society of Newspaper Editors.
He served as president of the AP Association in Michigan, New York and Indiana. He’s an honors graduate of Marist College, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Recently, he co-wrote a book titled “Memories of a Kick-Ass Soldier” with his late brother, Richard, a disabled Vietnam War veteran.
Herman and his wife, Janet (Merschel), live in upstate New York and have a summer home in East Tawas.
To get an E-book or paperback copy of “Death of an Editor,” go online to the Kindle Bookstore and type in “JP Herman.”