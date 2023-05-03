NATIONAL CITY – Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) in National City, a nonprofit adaptive riding center serving all of Northeast Michigan, is hosting a Volunteer Training Day this Saturday, May 13.
Lunch will be included, and the event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"This could be the most unique and rewarding volunteer experience you’ll have," says Founder and Executive Director Barb Clare. "We can’t serve our community without our dedicated and talented volunteer team."
The TRC opened in 2019 and serves children and adults with cognitive, emotional and physical disabilities through equine assisted services ranging from mounted to unmounted activities, as well as horse and wilderness camps.
Clare notes that Pegasus Springs TRC is the only full-service adaptive riding center in all of Northeast Michigan, and now operates year-round.
She adds that volunteers are an essential part of the many programs at the center. Opportunities abound, including for sign language interpreters and those experienced with children with special needs. Volunteers can also get involved in barn help, such as cleaning stalls, grooming/cleaning tack and feeding the horses. Barn and grounds maintenance, horse leading and side-walking for the children and adults who attend lessons, administrative work and lending a hand as camp counselors or helpers, are also among the options.
Anyone working with and around the horses must be approved by staff.
Those age 14 and up are welcome to apply online, then attend the training. Children under 18 are required to have paperwork completed by a parent to participate in the training.
There is a $40 fee to cover costs for a background check and a T-shirt, and those interested in applying may do so online at www.pegasusspringsmi.com/join-us, or by calling Clare at 989-820-1787.